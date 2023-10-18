The Importance of LinkedIn for Students

LinkedIn has become one of the most crucial tools for students in 2023 and is widely considered a platform for professional networking. Director Cathleen Doyle emphasizes the need to view LinkedIn as a professional resource, where individuals can showcase their education, work experience, skills, and volunteer work to build their personal brand.

One student, Zack Buster, who has over 1,000 connections on LinkedIn, finds the platform extremely helpful for networking. According to Buster, LinkedIn allows him to update his professional network on his latest achievements and activities. Additionally, it serves as a platform to showcase his best qualities and accomplishments to potential employers should he decide to seek new job opportunities.

Another student, Rebecca Merkel, highlights that many companies use LinkedIn as a tool for recruiting employees. She believes that students should be taught about LinkedIn during their college careers as it is a valuable resource for networking and career development.

Director Doyle emphasizes the importance of managing one’s digital footprint, particularly when entering the professional world. Companies often review a candidate’s social media history to gain insights into their character and suitability for a position. This highlights the significance of portraying oneself positively and responsibly on social media platforms.

Jayden Plater, a business student, explains the importance of being mindful of social media posts. Plater recognizes the need to present oneself as an attractive candidate for potential employers carefully curating one’s online presence.

In conclusion, LinkedIn has emerged as a vital tool for students seeking professional opportunities. By effectively utilizing LinkedIn, students can showcase their skills, connect with industry professionals, and increase their chances of success in their chosen fields.

Sources: Personal interviews with Director Cathleen Doyle, Zack Buster, Rebecca Merkel, and Jayden Plater.