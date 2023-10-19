Hulu Offers Student Discount on Streaming Service

Hulu has recently announced a student discount for its ad-supported streaming service. Students can now enjoy the platform for just $2 per month, a significant discount from the regular price of $8 per month. This offer is available to both new and existing Hulu subscribers.

In order to take advantage of this discount, students must be enrolled at a valid US Title IV accredited college or university. To apply the discount, existing subscribers can simply log into their Hulu accounts and click on “Sign Up Now.” The discount will be applied to their Hulu (With Ads) subscription or they can switch to the Hulu (With Ads) plan if they are currently on a different one.

Enrollment status will be verified through SheerID, ensuring that only eligible students can take advantage of this offer. Hulu is widely considered a top alternative to Netflix, offering a vast library of popular TV shows and movies, including highly acclaimed Hulu Originals like “Only Murders In the Building,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Bear,” and “The Kardashians.”

For students who are looking to save money on streaming services, the Hulu student discount is a great option. With recent price hikes and password sharing changes, this discount provides some much-needed relief to students’ budgets.

