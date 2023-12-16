New York City School for Immigrant Students Seeks Name Change to Reflect Inclusion

In a move to promote inclusivity and distance themselves from negative connotations, the student government at Newcomers High School in New York City is advocating for a name change. The school, which enrolls a high number of migrant students, is located near recently opened homeless shelters in Long Island City. The student government believes that the name “Newcomers” no longer accurately represents the diverse student body and could potentially make the students targets of discrimination.

Many students expressed concern that the school’s name puts them at risk of hate crimes. As the political and economic tensions surrounding immigration continue to rise, students want to distance themselves from any negative associations. They believe that a new name would help create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all students.

Changing the name of a school in New York City is a complex process involving multiple steps, including obtaining approval from the Parent Association, principal, and city educational authorities. The student government is still in the early stages of the process and has not yet come up with a replacement name. They also plan to gather input from a wide range of stakeholders before moving forward.

While there might be pushback against the proposed name change, many students feel strongly about the need for a new name that better represents the school’s mission of inclusivity and support for migrant students. They believe that the current name limits their opportunities and reinforces stereotypes about immigrant students.

Additionally, many students expressed that they were steered towards Newcomers High School without much say in their enrollment. Some students question the practice of segregating immigrant students in separate schools, believing that they should have more choice and access to a broader range of educational opportunities. They argue that the name “Newcomers” perpetuates the idea that immigrant students only belong in specific types of schools and limits their potential for growth and advancement.

In conclusion, the student government at Newcomers High School in New York City is advocating for a name change to promote inclusivity and to distance themselves from negative associations. The proposed name change reflects a desire to create a more welcoming and diverse educational environment for all students.