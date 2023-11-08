TikTok Star Brittany Broski Brings Laughter and Charisma to University of Notre Dame

Brittany Broski, the social media influencer who took the TikTok world storm with her viral kombucha video in 2019, is set to captivate the audience at the University of Notre Dame on Wednesday. The Student Union Board (SUB) is hosting a ticketed and moderated discussion with Broski, showcasing her expertise in comedy and podcasts.

The event, scheduled from 7-8 p.m. in DeBartolo 155, promises an evening filled with humor and entertainment. Senior SUB executive director Lily Condodina expressed her excitement at Broski’s impending visit, stating, “I’m just really excited for the energy that she’ll bring into the room. She’s really funny, really charismatic, but also, I feel like pretty down to earth.”

In a unique twist, the event will adopt a question-and-answer format. Two SUB members will direct questions to Broski during the first 45 minutes, while the last 15 minutes will be dedicated to addressing queries submitted via Google Forms prior to the event. Condodina highlighted the novelty of curating the questions, ensuring that the audience experiences an exclusive interaction.

Joining Broski on stage will be junior Emily McDougall, director of programming for the Live Entertainment Committee, and sophomore Leila Astolfi, chair of the Live Entertainment Committee. McDougall expressed her anticipation of engaging in a conversation with Broski, stating, “She seems so nice, so I’m really excited to get to sit down with her and kind of have a conversation with her.”

The decision to bring Broski to campus was part of a brainstorming process held the Live Entertainment Committee over the summer. After reviewing a range of names and ideas, Broski’s name stood out, garnering positive feedback from the group. McDougall revealed, “We thought she would be a really great person to bring to Notre Dame’s campus.”

The popularity of Broski is evident as tickets for the event sold out within a mere 15 minutes. Students are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness Broski’s talent firsthand. Freshman Mary Williams, unable to secure a ticket online, plans to join the wait line outside the event. She expressed her excitement, stating, “I think it’s amazing that we have the resources to get someone who is so big for our generation.”

SUB’s commitment to connecting students with celebrities of their own generation is commendable. By bringing influential personalities like Broski to campus, they enable students to experience the best of both worlds – academic lectures and entertaining events.

