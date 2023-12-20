University Students in Michigan Demand Action Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Students at the University of Michigan and Wayne State University in Michigan have taken to the streets to voice their concerns over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. While their demands may differ, both groups are united in their desire for their voices to be heard university administrators.

In Ann Arbor, pro-Palestinian protestors are urging university officials to divest from Israel. The protest coincided with a meeting of the Board of Regents, during which students hoped to make a strong impression. Their previous demonstration at the Ruthven Building resulted in some arrests and further fueled their determination to push for change.

Meanwhile, in Detroit, dozens of Wayne State University students gathered to demand that the university adopt a ceasefire resolution. This marked the fourth protest on campus since the conflict began in October. The Students for Justice in Palestine organized the demonstration, with participants emphasizing the importance of speaking out against injustice and not remaining silent.

The university administrations have since responded to the student demonstrations. U of M President Santa Ono stated that he has prohibited students from voting on two resolutions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, deeming them “controversial and divisive.” In an online post, Ono expressed concern that these resolutions could exacerbate tension and hostility on campus, rather than act as constructive recommendations to the university.

The protests reflect the deep concern and engagement of students in Michigan with the Israel-Hamas conflict. While their methods and specific demands may vary, their collective goal is to bring attention to the issue and influence change. As the conflict continues to unfold, it is evident that the voices of these students will play a crucial role in shaping the narrative and fostering dialogue on campus and beyond.