Louisiana High School Revokes Scholarship Due to Twerking Video

A Louisiana high school student recently faced the consequences of her actions on social media when her scholarship was revoked after appearing in a twerking video. Kaylee Timonet, a senior at Walker High School, participated in a video that captured her dancing behind a friend who was twerking at a private event in Livingston Parish Country. The clip was shared online, catching the attention of the school’s principal.

Upon being called to the principal’s office, Timonet was forced to watch the video and subsequently faced a reprimand. The school administration not only criticized her actions but also refused to grant her the scholarship she had been awarded. The rejection of her scholarship left Timonet devastated, as she had worked hard throughout her academic career and had dreams of being named student of the year.

During an interview with “Unfiltered with Kiran,” Timonet shared her experience, revealing that the school staff had expressed concerns about her following God’s ideals and questioned her about her afterlife. These comments left her in tears and feeling hopeless.

Support for Timonet came from her fellow students, who organized t-shirt sales with slogans such as “Let the Girl Dance” and “I stand with Kaylee Timonet.” Her mother also met with the school principal to discuss the incident.

While social media can bring numerous benefits, this incident serves as a reminder that one’s online presence can have real-life consequences. It emphasizes the importance of responsible behavior on social media platforms and the need to consider potential implications before sharing content online.

