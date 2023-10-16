University of Toronto Student Arrested for Sharing Hateful Messages on Social Media

A University of Toronto Mississauga student has been arrested and charged for allegedly sharing hateful and threatening messages on social media. The university’s principal and vice president, Alexandra Gillespie, released a community update informing the public about the incident. The UTM campus security promptly responded to the online posts and notified the Peel Regional Police.

The accused student has been released with certain conditions, which include not attending any U of T campus and a prohibition from entering any U of T property due to a trespass notice. The Peel Regional Police confirmed that the hateful and threatening messages were shared on October 14th. They immediately attended the Mississauga campus, and fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

A 19-year-old student from Halton Region has since been charged with uttering threats to cause death. However, the investigators have not disclosed the student’s identity. Gillespie emphasized the importance of safety on campus and assured that the university has comprehensive plans in place. To ensure the community’s safety, there will be an increased security presence on campus.

Gillespie also made it clear that the university has a zero-tolerance policy towards antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, hate, and discrimination of any kind. She called upon everyone in the community to play their part in maintaining a safe and welcoming environment. Gillespie urged individuals to immediately report any concerning behaviors or messages to Campus Safety or the Peel Regional Police.

The incident serves as a reminder that universities prioritize the safety and well-being of their students. It is essential to address and confront hate speech, ensuring that campuses remain inclusive and respectful spaces for everyone.

