How to Regain Control Over Social Media Usage

In today’s digital age, it is easy to get lost in the world of social media, particularly the popular platform, Instagram. While it is great for sharing life moments, it can also become a time-consuming habit. If you find yourself wanting to take a break from Instagram without uninstalling the app, there are user-friendly ways to set time limits on both Android and iOS devices.

For Android users, simply follow these steps:

1. Open the “Settings” on your Android device.

2. Scroll and select “Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls.”

3. Set up Digital Wellbeing if you haven’t already.

4. Tap on “Dashboard” or “Your Digital Wellbeing tools” in the settings.

5. Look for Instagram in the app list.

6. Tap on “Set Timer” or “App Timer” next to Instagram.

7. Choose your desired time limit.

8. Confirm tapping “OK” or “Set.”

For iPhone users, the process is as follows:

1. Launch the “Settings” app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and tap “Screen Time.”

3. If you haven’t activated Screen Time, turn it on and follow the prompts.

4. Once Screen Time is activated, click on your device name at the top.

5. Under “App Limits,” tap on “Add Limit.”

6. Look for “Social Networking” or manually find Instagram under “All Apps & Categories.”

7. Select “Instagram” and set your desired time limit adjusting sliders or entering a specific time.

8. Confirm and save tapping “Add.”

Taking control of your Instagram usage can lead to a healthier digital routine.

In addition to helping users manage their time, Instagram has also introduced a new “backdrop” tool. This global AI media editing feature allows users to easily edit image backgrounds using Stories prompts. Initially rolled out in the US, this feature is now available worldwide.

In conclusion, it is important to strike a balance between enjoying social media platforms like Instagram and not letting them consume our lives. By setting time limits and utilizing tools provided the platform itself, users can regain control and foster a healthier relationship with social media.