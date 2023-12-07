Strongsville High School Announces New Direction for Football Program

Summary: Strongsville High School in Ohio has made the decision to part ways with head football coach Lou Cirino for the 2024 season. While the exact reason for his departure was not specified in the press release, the school plans to search for a new head coach immediately. Dr. Cameron Ryba, the superintendent of Strongsville City Schools, stated that the decision was based on a cumulative evaluation and not solely on the events of the current season.

In a recent press release, Strongsville High School revealed that head football coach Lou Cirino will not be returning for the 2024 season. The school administration expressed their gratitude for Cirino’s dedication to the football program and acknowledged his efforts in fostering connections between school-age and youth football initiatives.

Although the press release did not provide explicit details on the reasons behind Cirino’s departure, it did emphasize that the decision was made to steer the football program in a different direction. Dr. Cameron Ryba, the superintendent of Strongsville City Schools, explained that all athletic coaching contracts are one-year agreements and that the decision not to renew Cirino’s contract was based on a comprehensive evaluation of various factors.

While the news may come as a surprise to some members of the football program, Dr. Ryba assured that the decision was made with the long-term interest of the program in mind. He acknowledged that change can be challenging but reaffirmed the school’s commitment to developing a successful football program.

As word of Coach Cirino’s departure spread, a petition was started concerned parents advocating for his reinstatement. The petition highlighted Cirino’s importance to the community as not only a coach but also as a mentor and highly respected member. However, the district and superintendent have not provided specific reasons for Cirino’s termination.

The Strongsville High School Mustangs finished the 2023 season with a 3-8 record, having lost their final six games. With the search for a new head coach underway, the school aims to find a leader who can guide the football program towards future success.