New Weather Front Brings Drastic Temperature Drop to South Florida

Summary: The arrival of a stronger cold front in South Florida has caused meteorologists to declare Wednesday and Thursday as Impact Weather Days. High temperatures are expected to be well below average, only reaching the 40s and 50s. The chilly weather is set to persist, with temperatures remaining below average throughout Thursday afternoon. However, a warm-up is predicted over the weekend, along with scattered rainfall on Sunday.

The cooler weather is set to continue into Thursday morning, making for another chilly start to the day. Throughout Thursday afternoon, temperatures are expected to remain below average, providing South Floridians with a taste of winter conditions.

Certified First Warning Meteorologist Brooke Silverang warns that the chilly weather will persist throughout Thursday, urging residents to bundle up and prepare for cooler temperatures. However, there is a silver lining in sight. Moisture and humidity are predicted to make a return Friday, accompanied a few isolated showers. The warm-up will continue over the weekend, with scattered rainfall expected on Sunday.

