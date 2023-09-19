Netflix’s Strong Girl Nam-soon: Plot, Cast, and Release Date Revealed

Get ready for an exciting new addition to the K-drama lineup on Netflix this October. Strong Girl Nam-soon, a romantic action-comedy series, is set to premiere on October 7th, 2023. The show is a sequel to Strong Woman Do Bong Soon but features a completely new cast and storyline. Written Baek Mi Kyung and directed Kim Jung Shik, Strong Girl Nam-soon promises to deliver a thrilling and entertaining experience for viewers.

The plot of Strong Girl Nam-soon follows the story of Kang Nam Soon, a woman with superhuman strength. As an adult, she arrives in Gangnam, Seoul, searching for her parents. She is reunited with her mother, Hwang Geum Joo, who is a wealthy resident of Gangnam. However, the three generations of strong women find themselves involved in a drug case that unfolds in Gangnam. Detective Kang Hee Sik partners with them to solve the case, and along the way, develops a romantic attraction to Kang Nam Soon.

Lee You Mi takes on the lead role of Kang Nam Soon, known for her roles in popular K-dramas like Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead. Kim Jung Eun stars as Hwang Geum Joo, making her official Netflix debut with this series. The cast also includes Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, and Byeon Woo Seok, among others.

Strong Girl Nam-soon will consist of sixteen episodes, with new episodes being released bi-weekly. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 70 minutes. The season finale is scheduled for November 26th, 2023.

If you are a fan of K-dramas, mark your calendars for the release of Strong Girl Nam-soon on Netflix. It promises to be a captivating and action-packed series that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

