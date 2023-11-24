Strong Girl Bong Soon Actor Ji Soo Returns to Instagram after Controversy

Actor Ji Soo, known for his roles in popular dramas such as Strong Girl Bong Soon and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, has made a comeback on Instagram after a long hiatus. Previously embroiled in a bullying controversy, Ji Soo took to the social media platform to share a picture of himself, marking his first post in two years.

In the photo, Ji Soo can be seen wearing a black top against a vibrant yellow background. The caption simply reads, “Early Winter.” Fans were quick to welcome the actor back, expressing their excitement at seeing him again after his absence.

Addressing the controversy that had plagued his career, Ji Soo recently gave an exclusive interview, where he spoke about meeting with the initial accuser and resolving the issue. According to Ji Soo, they cleared the air and are now on good terms. He also shared insights into his departure from the drama River Where the Moon Rises, explaining that without the support of an agency, he felt compelled to drop out and enlist in the military.

Moreover, Ji Soo provided further clarification on the bullying allegations, shedding light on his experience in school. He revealed that he had a conversation with the accuser and realized that the person had felt excluded and left out, attributing it to his actions. However, both parties have since resolved their misunderstandings and are maintaining communication.

Having made his acting debut in 2012, Ji Soo has gained a significant fan following throughout his career. With his return to Instagram and his heartfelt interview, he hopes to rebuild trust and continue pursuing his passion for acting.

