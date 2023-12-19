Extremely Strong Winds Cause Havoc Along South Florida Coast

Summary: Sustained gusty winds are causing dangerous conditions for beachgoers and boaters along the South Florida coast. The powerful winds have led to localized flooding and erosion along the shorelines. The weather system responsible for the strong winds is moving north but is expected to linger overnight. Residents are advised to exercise caution and stay updated on weather reports.

As gusts above 50mph continue to batter the South Florida coast, residents and visitors are facing hazardous conditions at the beach and on the water. The torrential rain accompanying the strong winds has caused some isolated flooding in the area. Home surveillance videos captured the intensity of the storm, with sheets of rain being whipped around the powerful gusts.

Meteorologists have issued a first warning weather day, stating that severe weather with possible thunderstorms is expected in the next few hours. A low-pressure system just north of the area and a corresponding front on the west coast of Florida are responsible for the heavy rainfall. However, forecasts indicate that the weather will improve in the coming hours, with conditions becoming calmer and sunny skies returning.

Coastal areas are experiencing particularly challenging conditions, with wind gusts of up to 30mph and waves reaching heights of 9 to 10 feet. Offshore, in the Gulf Stream, waves are even higher, measuring between 15 and 18 feet. A wind advisory has been extended for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast until later in the afternoon, with gusty winds expected to persist.

The strong winds and large waves have caused erosion along the coast, with concerns about safety arising. The power of the wind has also led to localized damage, making travel hazardous in some areas.

Residents and visitors are urged to stay informed about the evolving weather conditions and to exercise caution if venturing outdoors. It is recommended to avoid the beach and boating activities during these gusty wind conditions.