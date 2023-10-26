New Article Title: Rethinking GP Services: Addressing Frustration and Improving Access

A recent report analyzing GP access in Bradford and Craven reveals that local GP practices are offering more appointments than ever before. However, the report acknowledges that the demand for appointments exceeds the total available slots, leading to frustration from the public. This frustration, compounded negative media coverage of GPs, has resulted in verbal and physical abuse at surgeries.

During a meeting of Bradford Council’s Health and Social Care Scrutiny Committee, members will discuss the report and highlight the urgent need for changes in the current approach to GP services, which are deemed “unsustainable.” The report emphasizes that increasing the number of appointments alone is not sufficient. It calls for a paradigm shift in the way GP practices operate directing patients to specialist medical professionals, moving away from the traditional family GP model.

Health bosses present at the meeting will emphasize the importance of dispelling the myth that fewer appointments are being offered. In fact, the report states that a record number of appointments are currently being booked, with approximately 75% being face-to-face consultations and 21% conducted over the phone.

Moreover, the report reveals that 5-10% of the population accounts for 40% of the appointments year-on-year, illustrating the need for targeted interventions. The report suggests that directing patients with primarily social issues to wider GP teams could alleviate the burden on GPs and ensure more efficient care provision.

Addressing the negative media narrative surrounding GP services is imperative, as it impacts both staff morale and patient satisfaction. The report highlights how media reporting and unchallenged views on social media have led to unacceptable verbal and physical abuse directed at GP practice colleagues. In fact, a substantial 25% of staff considering leaving their roles cited negative media coverage as a contributing factor.

To combat this, the report calls for a strong message of zero tolerance towards inexcusable behavior and highlights the importance of dispelling unhelpful and inaccurate misconceptions about GP practice teams. By addressing these challenges and improving access to GP services, the aim is to create a healthcare system that better meets the needs and expectations of patients while supporting the well-being of healthcare professionals.

