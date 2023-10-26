New Film “Pain Hustlers” Sheds Light on Opioid Bribery Scheme

A new Netflix film titled “Pain Hustlers” is bringing attention to the disturbing reality of the opioid crisis and the role of pharmaceutical companies in fueling the epidemic. The film, starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, and Catherine O’Hara, tells the story of a struggling single mother who finds herself entangled in a dangerous bribery scheme involving the promotion and over-prescription of a highly addictive fentanyl-based painkiller.

The film’s plot is based on the true story of Sunrise Lee, who worked as a stripper in a club when she was approached Alec Burlakoff, a vice president of Insys Therapeutics. Instead of propositioning her for sex, Burlakoff recruited Lee to become part of a bribery ring targeting doctors to prescribe Insys’ fentanyl spray in excessive and inappropriate quantities.

Lee’s involvement in the scheme began when she joined Insys Therapeutics in 2012. From 2012 to 2015, Insys executives bribed doctors with hundreds of thousands of dollars to host fraudulent speaker events that were meant to educate about the benefits of Subsys, the fentanyl spray. However, these events were a cover-up for bribery, with doctors being paid to attend, while empty rooms were falsely claimed as participants.

In “Pain Hustlers,” Emily Blunt portrays Liza Drake, a blue-collar single mother who loses her job and takes a job at a struggling pharmaceutical company. She soon falls into the morally corrupt world of bribery and becomes a pawn in the dangerous scheme to promote the fentanyl-based drug.

The film sheds light on the corruption within the pharmaceutical industry that contributed to the opioid crisis. Insys Therapeutics, driven the desire for profit, broke the law and pushed doctors to prescribe their highly addictive painkiller beyond its intended purpose. This deceitful behavior is just one example of the widespread corruption that has led to the devastating consequences of opioid addiction.

As the opioid epidemic continues to impact communities worldwide, films like “Pain Hustlers” serve as a powerful reminder of the need for accountability and systemic change within the pharmaceutical industry. Only addressing the root causes of the crisis can we hope to prevent further harm and protect individuals from falling victim to addiction.

