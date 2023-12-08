Israeli Soldiers Detain Palestinian Men in Gaza

Israeli soldiers have detained a group of Palestinian men in Gaza, with their identities and reasons for detention unclear. Israel claims that they have detained “military-age men” in order to identify any Hamas fighters. However, some of those detained have been identified as civilians without any affiliation to Hamas. One man, Hani Almadhoun, expressed his frustration at the Israeli actions, stating that if Israel is after Hamas, they are wasting their time arresting innocent civilians. He questioned whether the joy Israelis get from humiliating Palestinians is worth compromising everyone’s sense of security.

The detained men were stripped down to their underwear, their hands tied behind their backs, and made to kneel in rows. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not responded to requests for comment regarding the treatment of detainees or whether any civilians or journalists were among those detained. The Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has reported that the IDF detained and abused dozens of Palestinian civilians in the northern Gaza Strip. The Committee to Protect Journalists and The New Arab’s Arabic language service, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, have also expressed concern and called for the immediate release of a reporter who was among the detainees.

The IDF has stated that it has detained “hundreds of terror suspects” during combat operations in Gaza, transferring them to security forces in Israel for further questioning. It claimed to have apprehended over 150 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity. However, Hamas has denounced the arrests, blaming Israel for detaining displaced civilians in a school and stripping them of their clothes in a humiliating manner. During this time, Israel is facing pressure from the United States and humanitarian organizations to protect civilians and address the mounting deaths and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.