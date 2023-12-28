Mumbai Police Strikes Back Against Dangerous Chinese Manja

Summary: Mumbai Police is taking decisive action against the sale and distribution of banned Chinese nylon manja, following recent incidents of fatalities and injuries caused the deadly kite string. Despite the ban, these hazardous strings continue to pose a significant threat to both humans and animals. The police have intensified their efforts in cracking down on shop owners and seizing stocks of the banned manja, as well as imposing fines and making arrests.

In a tragic incident on the Vakola flyover, a police constable named Sameer Jadhav lost his life when a banned Chinese nylon manja, sharp enough to slit throats, caused a fatal injury. The police have launched an investigation to identify the owner of the shop that sold the dangerous manja, hoping to hold them accountable for the tragedy. Dr. Rahul Khushuwa attempted to save Constable Jadhav providing immediate aid, but unfortunately, the injury proved fatal.

Parents and environmental activists are demanding stricter action against the sale and use of these banned manjas, especially during the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival. The Bombay High Court has emphasized surprise checks and the cancellation of licenses for shops found to be selling these dangerous items. Online platforms are also under scrutiny, with checks being conducted on e-commerce websites. The urgency to curb the availability of these lethal strings has heightened, given recent incidents that highlight the potential dangers they pose.

The Mumbai Police have taken swift action, filing multiple FIRs and seizing over 45,000 units of banned Chinese manja in just two days. They have arrested violators and collected fines, with charges ranging from disobedience to endangering life and violating the Environment Protection Act due to the harm these manjas pose to birds. The state government implemented the ban in March, recognizing the serious public safety and environmental risks.

By conducting relentless crackdowns, imposing penalties, and raising awareness about the harms caused Chinese manja, the police aim to protect citizens and prevent more tragic incidents. The battle against these deadly kite strings continues as authorities work to safeguard the lives of individuals and preserve the well-being of our environment.