ICE Arrests at Philadelphia Courthouse Spark Outrage and Calls for Investigation

Advocates, including District Attorney Larry Krasner, have criticized a recent string of ICE arrests at a Philadelphia courthouse. The arrests, which allegedly targeted immigrant community members with pending criminal charges, have raised concerns about due process protection and the city’s reputation as a welcoming city. Juntos, a community-led Latinx immigrant organization, and the ICE Out of Courts Coalition have demanded a city investigation into ICE’s information-gathering methods, a commitment from law enforcement to not cooperate with ICE, and a halt to further arrests of individuals with pending criminal charges.

Philadelphia Community Outraged ICE Operations at Courthouse

Philadelphia community leaders and activists are raising their voices in protest against recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions that have resulted in arrests at a local courthouse. The arrests, which appear to target immigrant community members with ongoing legal proceedings, have drawn widespread condemnation and calls for further investigation.

District Attorney Larry Krasner, joined organizers, lawyers, and advocates, has decried these arrests, stating that they undermine Philadelphia’s “Welcoming City” status. In a press release, the groups organizing the protest expressed anger and concern over the unnecessary impact on vulnerable individuals and families affected the arrests. They also highlighted the potential violation of due process protections and the broader implications for public safety and trust in the legal system.

According to reports from advocates, there are suspicions that ICE may have access to information beyond what is publicly available. To address these concerns, Juntos, a community-led Latinx immigrant organization, and the ICE Out of Courts Coalition have put forward several demands. They are calling for a city investigation into how ICE obtains information about courthouse appearances, a commitment from the sheriff’s office and the President Judge to refuse cooperation with ICE, and an immediate cessation of further arrests of individuals with pending criminal charges.

The groups argue that these arrests are particularly alarming given the Department of Homeland Security’s policy on sensitive locations, which acknowledges the negative effects of immigration enforcement in places such as hospitals, schools, and courts. They emphasize that preserving access to justice should be a core principle and that ICE actions should not unnecessarily impinge upon this principle.

Under the rallying cries of “No More ICE in Our Courts,” Juntos and the ICE Out of Courts Coalition aim to bring attention to the issue and encourage public support for their cause.