Spooky Halloween Pickets Encourage Solidarity Among Striking Actors

Actors in Los Angeles took their strike efforts to the streets this Halloween, donning creative costumes as they picketed outside Netflix’s offices and the Warner Bros. studio lot. The performers union, SAG-AFTRA, organized the pickets as part of ongoing negotiations with the major Hollywood studios. The actors aimed to bring attention to their cause and put pressure on the studios to meet their terms and end the work stoppage that has plagued the entertainment industry for months.

Demonstrators showed their commitment to the strike dressing up in a variety of costumes, ranging from famous characters to generic spooky looks. Some chose costumes inspired struck content, such as Martin Perea, who dressed as Fran Drescher’s iconic character from “The Nanny.” Others opted for more generic costumes, like Sonia Grace, who went as a goth schoolgirl.

The picket organizers ensured that the Halloween spirit was alive distributing candy and playing classic Halloween tunes. Notably, Bonnie Aarons, who plays the title role in the “Nun” movies, and Dane DiLiegro, known for his portrayal of the Predator, stood out among the crowd without needing costumes. Aarons even filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. earlier this year for allegedly profiting off her likeness without fair compensation.

The rise of artificial intelligence and technology in filmmaking also emerged as a prevalent concern among actors during the strike. They expressed the need to protect their work, which may be threatened the increasing use of computer-generated characters.

While SAG-AFTRA previously released costume guidelines for Halloween picketing, these were later taken down after facing ridicule and criticism. The guidelines advised members to choose costumes that did not inadvertently promote movies and TV shows backed major studios. Megan Fox, however, responded to the guidelines posting a picture on Instagram of her dressed as a character from “Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” tagging SAG-AFTRA in her caption.

As the strike continues, SAG-AFTRA remains hopeful for a fair deal and a resolution that will allow the industry to get back to work. Despite productive discussions, the union and the major studios still appear to be far apart on key issues.