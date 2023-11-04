New Developments in Hollywood Strike Negotiations

The recent strike film and television actors in Hollywood may soon come to an end as the union representing them reviews the final offer from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. While it remains uncertain if a deal will be reached, the negotiating committee for the SAG-AFTRA actors union is carefully considering the offer within the context of the critical issues addressed in their proposals.

The strike, which began on July 14, marked a historic moment as both actors and writers participated in a double walkout against the studios. The demands from both groups revolved around fairer compensation for their work on streaming services, improved benefits, and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence. Their goal is to ensure that their livelihoods are not threatened technological advancements.

Even if a deal is reached, it will still need to be ratified the union’s 160,000 members before it goes into effect. This process involves a vote, and recent months have seen other unions in various industries voting down proposed contracts. A growing online petition, signed over 5,000 members, urges the union to hold firm in negotiations and not accept a deal that does not meet the initial demands.

In the midst of negotiations, some prominent Hollywood stars have expressed their eagerness to return to work. Notably, George Clooney, Tyler Perry, and other A-list actors have offered to contribute millions more in union dues to help expedite an end to the strike.

One major obstacle in reaching a resolution has been the demand for an 11% wage increase in the first year of the proposed contract term from the SAG-AFTRA union, while studios have only agreed to a 5% pay raise. Although progress has been made on certain key issues, there are still significant differences that need to be bridged between the studio and the negotiators.

As the negotiations continue, all eyes remain on the outcome of the union’s review of the studios’ final offer. Will a resolution be reached, or will the strike continue until further demands are met? Only time will tell.

