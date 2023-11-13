New Relationship Alert: Saffron Barker and Louis Rees-Zammit Go Public

Social media sensation and former Strictly star, Saffron Barker, has recently made her relationship with Welsh rugby star, Louis Rees-Zammit, Instagram official. The couple debuted their romance at the Hunger Games premiere, and Barker later shared an affectionate photo of them sharing a kiss. The post was met with an outpouring of support from Barker’s celebrity friends, including Tallia Storm, Amy Dowden, and Abbie Quinnen.

Rees-Zammit, 22, is a rising star in Welsh rugby and gained widespread recognition after a spectacular late try in a Six Nations win against Scotland earlier this year. The young athlete’s Instagram following skyrocketed overnight, with even his mother receiving unexpected attention from potential suitors. Rees-Zammit’s fame has also translated into endorsement deals with well-known brands like Adidas, energy drink Savitar, and carmaker BMW.

Barker, on the other hand, has built her own successful career on platforms like YouTube, amassing more than 1.8 million followers. Her online presence has led to lucrative opportunities, making her estimated net worth exceed £1 million. In addition to her YouTube success, Barker has ventured into television work, including her appearance on Channel 4’s Celebrity Circle.

Although both individuals have achieved fame in their respective fields, their paths crossed romantically only recently. Barker, originally from Brighton, is known to have previously dated YouTuber Jake Mitchell, Tyler Dixon, and Luca Bish. Rees-Zammit, meanwhile, was previously in a relationship with Alicia, the daughter of Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

