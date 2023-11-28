Layton Williams Marks Mystery Boyfriend’s Birthday with Rare Social Media Photos

Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams set tongues wagging on social media when he shared a series of rare photos with his mystery boyfriend to celebrate his partner’s birthday. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Williams posted two pictures, one of them posing together at a festival and the other showing them enjoying time together in a hot tub. The caption for the post read, “Birthday boy. How it started vs how it’s going.” The photos depicted the couple’s journey from their first meeting at Glastonbury to their current moments of bliss. Williams affectionately referred to his partner as his favorite person and even used the hashtag “HardLaunch” to announce their relationship.

While many of Williams’ followers showered the couple with congratulations and expressed their happiness for the star, some couldn’t help but be fascinated the image of a bathtub filled with red wine. “So cute…But why is your wine glass filled with water and the bathtub filled with red wine?,” one curious fan asked. Williams cheekily confirmed that it was indeed a bath full of wine, adding to the intrigue surrounding their celebration.

Despite the excitement surrounding his personal life, Williams has been keeping busy with his appearances on Strictly Come Dancing. In the most recent results show, Williams and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin found themselves in the dance-off for the first time. However, they impressed the judges with their performance of the American smooth to Björk’s “It’s Oh So Quiet.” Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse both voted to save Williams, highlighting the couple’s musicality and balance. Anton du Beke also supported Williams, citing a slight error from one of the other couples.

With their victory in the dance-off, Williams and Kuzmin secured their place in the upcoming quarter-finals, bringing them one step closer to the coveted Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals.

