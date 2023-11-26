Newly Single Strictly Come Dancing Stars Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola Share Special Bond

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have delighted fans with their recent joint announcement on Instagram. The Strictly Come Dancing partners, who have been setting the dancefloor alight since September, posted heartwarming pictures of themselves embracing. While the pair didn’t explicitly confirm their romantic relationship in the post, their words and actions tell a different story.

Vito captured the essence of their connection, saying, “Live the present and be grateful for what you have in life. Be happy for waking up every morning and appreciate the small things. This makes real happiness.” Ellie echoed his sentiments, adding, “Always live in the present and appreciate the little things. So lucky and grateful for this experience with you.”

Their followers and famous friends couldn’t contain their excitement, with former Strictly star Helen Skelton exclaiming, “This pair!” It’s clear that Ellie and Vito have something special, both on and off the dancefloor. The chemistry between them is undeniable, and they effortlessly wowed the judges with their Charleston routine last week, earning the top spot on the leaderboard.

Despite the speculation surrounding their relationship, Ellie and Vito continue to embrace their individual journeys as newly single individuals. Ellie recently ended her five-year relationship, while Vito entered the dating scene last year after splitting from his ex-girlfriend, Arisa.

During a recent appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, the pair addressed the romance rumors with grace. When asked about their bond and the possibility of a romance, Vito emphasized their deep friendship, stating, “Not just Ellie, Ellie’s family, it’s become another family for me. Honestly, I’ve been so lucky because they are so wonderful.” It’s evident that their connection extends beyond the dancefloor, solidifying a lifelong friendship.

As Strictly fans, we can’t help but root for Ellie and Vito, whether their relationship goes beyond friendship or not. Their incredible talent, infectious chemistry, and genuine admiration for one another make them a captivating duo to watch. We eagerly await their future performances and hope to see their bond continue to flourish.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola in a romantic relationship?

While Ellie and Vito haven’t explicitly confirmed their romantic relationship, their joint announcement on Instagram and their undeniable chemistry has sparked speculation among fans.

Have Ellie and Vito addressed the romance rumors?

During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, the pair laughed off the rumors and emphasized their deep friendship. They expressed their gratitude for each other and the bond they’ve formed, both on and off the dancefloor.

Are Ellie and Vito currently single?

Yes, both Ellie and Vito are officially single. Ellie recently ended her five-year relationship, while Vito has been navigating the dating scene after parting ways with his ex-girlfriend.

Will Ellie and Vito remain friends after their Strictly journey?

Absolutely! Ellie and Vito have formed a special bond throughout their Strictly journey, and they consider each other family. Their friendship extends beyond the show, and they plan to stay in each other’s lives forever.