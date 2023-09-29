Amanda Abbington’s Fiancé Sparks Rumours of Feud on Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing star Amanda Abbington’s fiancé, Jonathan Goodwin, recently sparked rumours of a potential feud between Amanda and her professional partner, Giovanni Pernice. Earlier this month, there were reports that Amanda was not happy with Giovanni’s “strict and aggressive style” and had almost walked out of the show. However, Amanda dismissed these rumours as “nonsense” and stated that everything was “all good” between them.

Adding fuel to the fire, it was noticed that Jonathan was not following Giovanni on social media, and vice versa. However, it should be noted that Jonathan had previously shared a photo of Amanda dancing on the show, accompanied praise.

Amanda and Giovanni addressed these feud rumours on It Takes Two, where they both emphasized that they were getting along well and having a great time during rehearsals. Giovanni acknowledged that the Strictly process can be difficult, especially for newcomers, as it requires a lot of training and concentration.

In a recent video statement, Amanda wore a jacket that said “who cares what other people think,” indicating her dismissal of others’ opinions. She expressed her excitement and nervousness about the show, describing it as “all fun.” Amanda also responded to the feud claims, urging people to “stop it” and “grow up,” emphasizing that no one cares about these rumours.

On social media, Giovanni reassured fans that he and Amanda would still be dancing together, expressing his pride in her and the performance they had created.

In conclusion, despite the rumours of a feud between Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice, both parties have dismissed them and maintained that they are getting along well and enjoying their time on the show.

Source: Article Mirror Celebs