Strictly Come Dancing Celebrities Bond in WhatsApp Group, says Zara McDermott’s Mum

Zara McDermott’s mother, Karen McDermott, has revealed that this year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrities have formed a close bond in a WhatsApp group. Zara, known for her appearance on Love Island, is participating in the 21st series of the popular BBC competition. Paired with professional dancer Graziano Di Prima, Zara is set to perform the cha cha to Jennifer Paige’s “Crush” on the first live show.

Among the other celebrities vying for the coveted Glitterball Trophy this year are actress Amanda Abbington, broadcaster Angela Rippon, former Family Fortunes host Les Dennis, and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier. According to Karen, there are no egos or divas on the ballroom floor. All the celebrities are supporting each other and have created a WhatsApp chat group to stay connected.

Karen expressed her surprise at the friendly and supportive atmosphere among the participants. She said that during the launch show, everyone had each other’s backs, and this mutual support has continued. Karen also described the celebrities, professionals, and staff as welcoming and lovely.

While Zara is said to be nervous and excited about starting the live shows, Karen emphasized that being part of Strictly Come Dancing is a dream come true for Zara. The production has a familial atmosphere, and Karen feels grateful that Zara is being well-cared for.

The first live show of Strictly Come Dancing will air tonight on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The companion show, It Takes Two, hosted Janette Manrara and Fleur East, will return on September 25 on BBC Two.

