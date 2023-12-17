Strictly: Ellie Leach Wins Glitterball Trophy in Stunning Finale

Last night, Ellie Leach emerged as the champion of Strictly 2023 after a breathtaking finale. The 22-year-old Corrie star, paired with Vito Coppola, wowed the judges and viewers alike with her flawless American Smooth, earning a perfect score of 40. As her name was announced as the winner, Ellie was overwhelmed with disbelief, while Vito couldn’t hold back his tears.

Meanwhile, runner-up Layton Williams, who danced with Nikita Kuzmin throughout the competition, has finally broken his silence on social media. While he didn’t directly address the result, Layton shared a snapshot on Instagram, capturing a moment of relaxation with a cup of coffee in a bubble bath, just taking a well-deserved break. His post was followed a simple message on Twitter – a red love heart emoji. Fans showered Layton with support and admiration, praising his outstanding performances and expressing gratitude for bringing queer joy to their weekends.

However, the public sentiment is divided, with some fans claiming that Layton and Nikita were “robbed” of the Glitterball Trophy. Despite earning two perfect 40s and a near-perfect 39, the duo fell short of the ultimate prize, losing to Ellie and Vito. Twitter erupted with protests, as disappointed viewers voiced their disagreement with the outcome. Many acknowledged Ellie’s exceptional talent but expressed their personal preference for Layton and Nikita to lift the coveted trophy.

As the dust settles on another captivating season of Strictly, fans can anticipate more dazzling performances on Christmas Day, as the show returns with a festive special at 4.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

