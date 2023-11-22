Newly Engaged Strictly Come Dancing Star Receives Congratulations from Celebrity Friends

CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, who gained popularity as a participant on the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, has shared the exciting news of his engagement with his girlfriend, Beth. Rhys took to Instagram to announce the milestone, posting a picture of the couple in the picturesque Cayman Islands with Beth proudly showing off her new ring.

The announcement garnered an outpouring of well-wishes from Rhys’ celebrity friends and fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars. Rose Ayling-Ellis, the former EastEnders actress and winner of the 2021 series, exclaimed, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!” while judge Oti Mabusi expressed her excitement with a series of capital letters: “AAAAAAAAAHHHHH CONGRATULATIONS WE LOVE TO SEE IT.” Other stars, including Tess Daly and Neil Jones, also chimed in to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

Reflecting on his time on the popular ballroom show, Rhys acknowledged the challenges and emphasized the support provided behind the scenes. He shared that the production team ensures the well-being of the contestants providing access to therapists and support networks, an essential measure given the highly stressful and intimidating nature of the show.

Rhys’ engagement serves as a reminder that even amidst the dazzling lights of a TV competition, personal milestones and moments of joy are cherished. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Rhys and Beth on their engagement and wish them a lifetime of love and happiness together.

