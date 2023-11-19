Strictly Come Dancing Judges Set to Wow Audience with Epic Dance Performance

The highly anticipated annual special episode of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is set to bring something special to viewers this weekend. While the show already boasts an impressive lineup of celebrity contestants and talented professional dancers, this time, the judges themselves will be taking center stage.

In a departure from the usual format, the judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas – will team up with the celebrity stars of the show and their professional dance partners for an exhilarating group routine. This unique performance will be showcased on the iconic Blackpool Tower ballroom floor, adding an extra touch of grandeur to the usual festivities.

The excitement surrounding this big dance number has been building, as revealed some of the stars of the show in a preview clip. Pro dancer Johannes Radebe exclaimed, “When I tell you that it has got everybody in the show on that floor.” Contestant Angela Scanlon added, “Judges included, a few cameos,” further fueling the anticipation among fans.

Viewers will have the opportunity to witness this extraordinary performance live and experience the thrill of seeing the judges display their dance skills alongside the rest of the Strictly gang. The routine promises to be a wild and unforgettable spectacle, with celebrities, extra dancers, and all the regular cast members coming together to create a true family affair.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to be dazzled as Strictly Come Dancing wows audiences with this epic dance extravaganza. Tune in to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday to witness this unforgettable moment in television history.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will all the judges be participating in the group routine?

Yes, all four judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas – will be showcasing their dance skills in the special group routine.

2. Where will the performance take place?

The performance will take place on the famous Blackpool Tower ballroom floor.

3. Will there be extra dancers involved?

Yes, in addition to the celebrity contestants, their professional dance partners, and the judges, there will be extra dancers joining the routine to create a truly spectacular spectacle.

4. Can viewers watch the performance live?

Absolutely! Viewers can catch the group routine live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Saturday.

Source: BBC