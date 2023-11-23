Excitement Builds for Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

As the fierce competition continues on Strictly Come Dancing, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Christmas special. Following the conclusion of the main series in mid-December, viewers won’t have to wait long for their next fix of the beloved BBC One dance contest.

The highly anticipated single-episode Christmas special is set to air on December 25th on BBC One, featuring a lineup of celebrities eager to showcase their dance skills. While the remaining contestants for the Christmas special will be announced on the spin-off show It Takes Two, three famous faces have already been revealed.

Broadcaster Dan Snow, known for his captivating history programmes and online history channel, will be partnering with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova for the festive special. Despite admitting his nerves, Snow expressed his excitement for the opportunity to learn how to dance and called it a “now or never” moment.

BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent, a fixture on the morning show for the past 20 years, will trade the familiar red sofa for the dance floor. She will be paired with Italian dancer Graziano Di Prima and hopes the judges will be kind and embrace the Christmas spirit. Nugent wants to bring a little Strictly magic to viewers on Christmas night.

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, who portrays Jay Brown on the popular soap, joins the lineup as well. He will be teamed up with dancer Nancy Xu and aims to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with his partner. Borthwick is excited to transition from Walford to a waltz and test his dancing abilities.

The Christmas special promises a night filled with joy and entertainment, as celebrities and professional dancers battle it out for the coveted Christmas champion title. Fans can mark their calendars for December 25th, when the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will captivate audiences on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

