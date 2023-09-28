Amanda Abbington’s Strictly Come Dancing Partner not Following Giovanni Pernice on Social Media Amid Feud Rumours

The spotlight is on Strictly Come Dancing star Amanda Abbington and her partner Jonathan Goodwin as rumours of a feud circulate between Amanda and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice. Reports have suggested that Amanda and Giovanni were not getting along behind the scenes, with Amanda disliking Giovanni’s strict training approach.

In a video statement, Amanda dismissed these rumours as “nonsense”. However, it has been noted that Jonathan is not following Giovanni on Instagram, and vice versa. This has fueled speculation of tension between the two pairs.

Addressing these claims on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, Amanda and Giovanni assured fans that they are actually having a great time together. Amanda stated that they laugh a lot and share the same sense of humor, while Giovanni acknowledged the challenging nature of the competition and the intense training hours involved.

Over the weekend, Amanda and Giovanni delivered a graceful Viennese waltz to Pointless Lewis Capaldi, receiving a score of 29 points out of 40. The pair showcased their chemistry while dressed in matching midnight blue outfits.

It is worth noting that Amanda and Jonathan, a Britain’s Got Talent star, recently got engaged after secretly dating for nine months. Amanda was previously married to Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman for 16 years and they split in 2016.

Despite the social media actions of Jonathan and Giovanni, the on-screen chemistry and positive comments from Amanda and Giovanni suggest that rumours of a feud may be unfounded. As the competition progresses, it will be interesting to see how this partnership continues to develop and whether any further tensions arise.

