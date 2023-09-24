Strictly Come Dancing Celebrities Can Earn Big with Social Media Posts

The celebrities participating in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing can look forward to earning some extra cash through social media posts, brand collaborations, and deals. Love Island star Zara McDermott is leading the way in terms of potential earnings, with an estimated £2,000 per Instagram post.

It is no secret that celebrities with a strong social media presence can leverage their following to secure lucrative partnerships. The number of followers plays a significant role in determining the potential earnings. Zara McDermott boasts the highest number of followers among this year’s Strictly lineup, contributing to her high earning potential.

On the other end of the spectrum, Angela Rippon and Paralympian Jody Cundy are expected to earn the least with just £25 per Instagram post. As the oldest contestants, they may not have as large a following as some of the younger stars, resulting in lower earning potential.

However, several other celebrities stand to make significant sums from their social media presence. Earnings range from £190 to £1,000 per post, highlighting the varying degrees of influence and popularity among the Strictly stars.

Strictly Come Dancing has become one of the most-watched and beloved shows in the UK, attracting millions of viewers each season. This popularity, combined with the personal branding opportunities that social media provides, allows contestants to capitalize on their participation in the show.

Sources: The Sun

—

