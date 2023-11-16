Mumbai Police Heightens Security at Wankhede Stadium for India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Match

Mumbai Police is taking strict measures to ensure the safety and security of spectators during the highly anticipated India vs New Zealand semi-final match of the Cricket World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. The heightened security follows a threat message received on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The message, accompanied an image displaying firearms, hand grenades, and bullets, warned of a potential nefarious incident during the match. Mumbai Police confirmed that they are actively investigating the matter to determine the identity and motives of the person behind the threat.

Mumbai Police spokesperson stated, “An unidentified person posted a threat message on X tagging Mumbai Police, indicating a planned incident during the India vs New Zealand match at Wankhede Stadium today. Strict vigilance is in place in the area surrounding the stadium and nearby areas.”

To ensure the safety of all attendees, enhanced security protocols have been implemented. Spectators can expect rigorous checks and verifications, guaranteeing a safe environment within the stadium premises.

In a separate incident, Mumbai Police successfully cracked down on black marketeers selling tickets for the Cricket World Cup semi-final match. One individual was arrested, and two complimentary tickets, worth ₹1.2 lakh each, were recovered.

The Mumbai Police have been consistently committed to maintaining a secure and safe environment for all sporting events in the city. Their vigilance and prompt action serve as a reassurance to both players and fans attending the matches.

