Woman Creates Unique Dessert Dish – Waffle Bhel, Goes Viral

A video showcasing a woman creating a one-of-a-kind dessert dish called waffle bhel in Surat has taken the internet storm. In this unique twist on an Indian street food favorite, the vendor replaces traditional ingredients like puffed rice and spices with waffles, chocolate syrup, and other flavorful additions.

The video, which was shared on Instagram a Nagpur-based food blogger, has garnered over 23.3 million views and continues to gain traction. Viewers were quick to share their thoughts and reactions in the comments section. Some expressed relief that the vendor did not add sev (crunchy noodles) to the dish, while others playfully pointed out the absence of classic elements like green and brown chutney, cheese, and mayonnaise. A few viewers even joked about adding extra honey and sugar syrup to enhance the sweetness.

The waffle bhel recipe starts making waffles and cutting them into small pieces. The vendor then proceeds to drizzle chocolate syrup, sprinkle rainbow sprinkles, choco chips, grated chocolate, and biscuit pieces on top. Finally, she adds ice cream and an additional layer of chocolate syrup for the finishing touch.

The video’s viral success highlights people’s intrigue and excitement for unique culinary creations. It offers a break from tradition and shows how innovative combinations can result in unexpected and delicious dishes. Whether you are a food lover or merely curious, the waffle bhel video provides a delightful exploration of unconventional flavors.

As food trends continue to evolve, it is inspiring to see vendors experimenting with traditional recipes and pushing culinary boundaries. The popularity of this video serves as a testament to our never-ending quest for novel and exciting taste experiences. So, if you ever find yourself in Surat, be sure to keep an eye out for this delightful waffle bhel treat that has captivated the internet.