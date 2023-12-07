Discover the Flavors of Asia with Street Food: Asia on Netflix

If you’re looking to explore the vibrant and diverse world of Asian street food, look no further than the captivating docuseries, Street Food: Asia. Directed David Gelb and Brian McGinn, this well-rounded series takes you on a culinary journey through the streets of Japan, India, Singapore, Vietnam, and more.

With three seasons and 21 episodes in each season, Street Food: Asia delves deep into the cultural significance and mouthwatering flavors of street food in various Asian countries. From the bustling streets of Delhi in India to the vibrant markets of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, each episode showcases the unique and influential street food of that particular location.

To watch Street Food: Asia, all you need is a subscription to Netflix.

The series offers a range of subscription plans to cater to your viewing preferences.

The cheapest Netflix Standard with Ads Plan allows you to enjoy most movies and TV shows on the platform. However, be prepared for occasional ads before or during the content. This plan also offers Full HD quality and can be accessed on two supported devices at a time.

The Standard Plan, on the other hand, provides an ad-free viewing experience. You can also download content on two supported devices and even add one extra member to your account who doesn’t live in the same household.

For the ultimate streaming experience, opt for the Premium Plan. With this plan, you can stream content on four supported devices simultaneously in stunning Ultra HD quality. You’ll also have the freedom to download content on up to six devices. Plus, you can add up to two extra members to your account.

So, get ready to embark on a global cultural journey as you discover the stories behind the flavorful and enticing street food of Asia with Street Food: Asia on Netflix. Indulge your senses and satisfy your food cravings from the comfort of your own home.

(Note: The availability of streaming services may vary. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.)