The Challenges of Running a Streaming Service: Skyrocketing Costs, Limited Revenues, and Mounting Losses

Running a successful streaming service is no easy task. The costs of streaming and producing original content are significant, while the revenue potential is limited. Fierce competition with other streaming services and traditional TV for consumer attention, coupled with ultra-low interest rates that make debt cheap, have created a challenging environment for streaming companies.

While the number of streaming video subscribers continues to grow, the rate of growth has slowed down. Inflation has also resulted in reduced consumer income available for subscribing to entertainment services. Additionally, advertising revenue is dependent on GDP growth, and with anemic GDP growth, streaming services are relying on TV budgets being shifted into video to boost advertising spending.

The intense competition in the streaming industry has resulted in a knives-out mentality, with companies vying for market share and struggling to turn a profit. Despite strikes writers and actors pointing to the billions made in revenue big streamers, profitability remains elusive.

To increase revenue, streaming services are looking to sell more subscriptions at higher prices. Cost-cutting measures, such as reducing production budgets, may also be implemented. However, cutting back on content production and increasing subscription prices can make a service less attractive to consumers, leading to a decline in viewership and revenue. This vicious cycle may result in a race to the bottom, with declining content quality.

The streaming industry is heading towards a shakeout, with only a few dominant players expected to survive. The top four contenders, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney, and Amazon, are likely to be the last ones standing. This consolidation may resemble the latter days of cable, with a few expensive networks, numerous ads, and deteriorating content quality.

Despite the challenges, a smaller and more profitable industry may lead to decent salaries and better working conditions for industry professionals. For the strikers advocating for better compensation, this outcome may be more sweet than bitter.

In summary, running a streaming service involves navigating skyrocketing costs, limited revenues, and mounting losses. The industry is facing intense competition, reduced consumer spending power, and the need to constantly innovate and cut costs to remain profitable.

Source: Karsten Weide, founder and chief analyst of W Media Research.