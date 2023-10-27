New Strategies for Streaming Services to Retain Audiences

Streaming services are facing a dilemma as they strive to differentiate themselves and keep audiences engaged. The key problem they face is perception: do viewers associate a new show that is different in tone or genre with a decline in the overall quality of the platform? This has led to the rise of “serial churners,” viewers who subscribe to a streaming service for a specific series and then cancel their subscription once they finish watching it. According to recent research Antenna, over one-third of all SVOD (subscription video on demand) subscriptions come from these serial churners. This behavior poses a challenge for streaming services, especially those with an ad-supported tier, as it becomes difficult for them to retain audiences in the long term.

To address this issue, streaming services need to adopt new strategies. One approach is to create sub-brands or submenus that cater to specific genres or target audiences. This allows viewers to easily identify and access the type of content they are interested in, without feeling overwhelmed a wide range of shows. For example, services like HBO and Showtime have established sub-brands that serve as destinations for more critically acclaimed content. This strategy helps keep distinct shows separate and allows viewers to better understand the breadth of content available on the platform.

Additionally, streaming services should consider their offerings as more akin to a cable bundle rather than a single network. As these services evolve, they will likely offer a variety of programming, including news, sports, and entertainment. By presenting themselves as a bundle of different genres and catering to diverse audiences, streaming services can attract and retain a wider range of viewers.

Creating a separate category or name for premium series can also be beneficial. This helps viewers identify and appreciate high-quality content, while allowing the streaming service to showcase its offerings effectively. Leveraging algorithms for recommendations is important, but having distinct categories or buckets for different types of shows can enhance the viewer experience.

In conclusion, streaming services need to find innovative ways to retain audiences and combat the issue of churn. By creating sub-brands, offering a variety of programming, and categorizing content, services can continue to engage viewers and maintain long-term success in the competitive streaming market.

FAQs

1. What are serial churners?

Serial churners are viewers who sign up for a streaming service to watch a specific series and then cancel their subscription once they finish watching it. They tend to switch between different services depending on new content releases.

2. How can streaming services retain audiences?

Streaming services can retain audiences creating sub-brands or submenus that cater to specific genres or target audiences, offering a diverse range of programming, and categorizing content effectively.

3. Why is churn a major issue for streaming services?

Churn is a major issue for streaming services because it affects their ability to guarantee a consistent audience base. When viewers churn between services, it becomes challenging for platforms, especially those with ad-supported tiers, to maintain a steady viewership over time.