The Impact of Timing on Audience Demand in the Entertainment Industry

Timing plays a critical role in the success of any venture, and the entertainment industry is no exception. The careful planning and execution of development timelines and programming schedules are essential for building a content library that captivates audiences and maintains customer loyalty. By understanding the patterns of audience demand within release schedules, industry insiders can gain valuable insights into the performance of their content.

According to data from Parrot Analytics, this analysis focuses on the demand share for TV series that have aired new episodes in the last 12 or six months as of September 30, 2023. Demand share refers to the portion of total demand for a platform’s TV catalog. This information provides clarity on whether a platform relies more heavily on fresh releases or older programming.

For instance, Apple TV+ had the largest share of audience demand in the US last quarter, indicating that viewers were particularly interested in shows that released new episodes within the last six months. Given Apple TV+’s smaller content library compared to its competitors, it is understandable that they heavily rely on a consistent flow of new original content to keep their audience engaged.

In contrast, Disney+ had the smallest share of audience demand for shows that released new episodes beyond the six-month mark. This could be attributed to the appointment viewing nature of their blockbuster Marvel and Star Wars series, which generate significant upfront demand during their initial runs.

Ultimately, the goal for every streaming platform is to create a content library that seamlessly integrates various programming, including original exclusives and legacy titles. This harmonious mix aims to attract new subscribers, retain existing ones, and engage viewers who are at a higher risk of discontinuing their subscriptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is timing important in the entertainment industry?

2. What is demand share?

3. Why does Apple TV+ rely heavily on new original content?

4. Why does Disney+ have a smaller share of audience demand for older releases?

