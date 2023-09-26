The Future of Streaming in the Video Games Industry

The head of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, believes that streaming will have a transformative effect on the video games industry, similar to how Netflix revolutionized television and cinema. Ubisoft recently acquired the streaming rights for Activision Blizzard’s games as part of Microsoft’s bid to acquire Activision for $75 billion. Guillemot draws parallels to the early days of Netflix when the company faced criticism and a drop in share prices. However, Netflix eventually became a major player in the entertainment industry. Guillemot predicts that streaming in the video games industry will also take off, albeit slowly at first, but will then rapidly become the norm.

Cloud gaming has faced challenges, including technical limitations and slow adoption rates. Google shut down its own cloud gaming service, Stadia, due to a lack of users. Nonetheless, analysts predict that cloud gaming-enabled services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PlayStation Plus Premium will generate $3.2 billion in revenue 2023, doubling over the next five years. Ubisoft is optimistic about the future of streaming and believes that many games will be streamed and produced in the cloud within the next five to ten years.

Microsoft’s deal with Ubisoft to hand off a large portion of Activision’s cloud gaming rights played a role in winning initial approval from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority for Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but it involves a one-off payment to Microsoft for the rights to stream Activision’s hit games outside of Europe for the next 15 years. Guillemot views these streaming rights, along with advancements in mobile technology, as crucial for expanding Ubisoft’s market penetration in fast-growing regions where console gaming is not as prevalent.

Ubisoft has faced its own challenges, including a decline in net bookings, increased debt, and allegations of sexual harassment. However, the company is implementing measures to turn things around, such as launching new games, focusing on successful franchises, and implementing a cost-cutting program. There is speculation that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision could trigger further consolidation in the games industry, and Ubisoft has taken steps to protect itself from potential takeovers, including a partnership with Tencent.

