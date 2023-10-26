A Public Conference on Streaming Operations: SEGMENTS:2024

FREMONT, Calif., October 26, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) and Mile High Video are thrilled to announce the upcoming SEGMENTS:2024 conference. This one-day event aims to gather experts in the streaming video industry who possess technical expertise across all stages of the streaming video workflow. The conference encourages speakers to share their experiences, best practices, and recommendations.

SEGMENTS:2024 is open to the public, and SVTA membership is not a requirement for participation. The conference will be held on February 14, 2024, at the Marriott Denver Tech Center, preceding the SVTA Q1 Member Meeting. During SEGMENTS, speakers will deliver concise, 15-20 minute presentations addressing technical challenges faced during the streaming video workflow and the innovative solutions employed. The deadline for speaker submissions is January 5, 2024, and the list of selected speakers will be announced later that month.

Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance, stated, “Our first SEGMENTS event earlier this year was a huge success, and we’re excited to continue that momentum partnering with Mile High Video for the 2024 conference. SEGMENTS represents an extension of our core mission, and this event serves as another channel to advance the streaming video industry. Attendees benefit from insights into best practices for delivering a superior viewer experience on a large scale, along with tools and techniques to address technical challenges.”

The conference tracks for SEGMENTS:2024 encompass a wide range of topics, including workflow challenges, content acquisition, encoding and optimization, content manipulation, content delivery, playback issues, analysis and monitoring, and operations management. Each track will provide attendees with real-world solutions to specific technical challenges encountered throughout the streaming video workflow.

For additional details and to submit speaking proposals, please visit the following URL: https://segments2024.svta.org”.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who can attend the SEGMENTS:2024 conference?

The SEGMENTS:2024 conference is open to the public, and SVTA membership is not a requirement for participation.

2. When and where will SEGMENTS:2024 take place?

The conference will be held on February 14, 2024, at the Marriott Denver Tech Center in Denver, Colorado.

3. What is the deadline for speaker submissions?

The deadline for speaker submissions is January 5, 2024.

4. When will the list of selected speakers be announced?

The list of selected speakers will be announced later in January 2024.

5. What are the conference tracks for SEGMENTS:2024?

The conference tracks include workflow challenges, content acquisition, encoding and optimization, content manipulation, content delivery, playback issues, analysis and monitoring, and operations management.

6. Is the conference free to attend?

Please refer to the conference registration page at https://segments2024.svta.org for detailed information on registration fees.