Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) Opens 2024 Grant Membership Program Application Process

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) has recently announced the opening of the application process for its 2024 Grant Membership Program. This international technical association aims to enhance the delivery of high-quality video at scale delivering solutions across the video workflow. The program provides smaller organizations, including startups, the chance to participate and contribute to the SVTA’s work as Principal Members for a year, with waived standard membership fees.

The SVTA recognizes the importance of collaboration and innovation in the streaming video industry. By offering the Grant Membership Program, they aim to foster the growth and development of smaller organizations with limited resources. This program allows startups and other smaller companies to have a voice and actively participate in shaping the future of streaming video technology.

As Principal Members, participants will have the opportunity to engage in the SVTA’s workgroups and contribute to the development of industry standards and best practices. They will also gain access to the SVTA’s network of industry experts, benefiting from the knowledge and experience of established players in the field. By removing the financial barrier to entry, the SVTA aims to promote diversity and inclusivity within the streaming video ecosystem.

To apply for the Grant Membership Program, interested organizations are required to submit an application detailing their qualifications and how they intend to contribute to the SVTA’s mission. The SVTA will review the applications and select a limited number of organizations to join as Principal Members.

Overall, the SVTA’s 2024 Grant Membership Program represents a valuable opportunity for startups and smaller organizations to actively participate in the advancement of streaming video technology. Through collaboration and knowledge-sharing, the streaming video industry as a whole will benefit from the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that these Principal Members bring to the table.

Definitions:

– Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA): An international technical association focused on improving the delivery of high-quality video at scale delivering solutions across the video workflow.

