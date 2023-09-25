Streaming Video Piracy on the Rise as Subscription Costs Increase

A new study reveals that streaming video piracy is growing once again, with consumers turning to illegal downloading and streaming as subscription costs for services like Netflix and Disney+ continue to rise. Over the past nine months, there have been significant increases in subscription prices for streaming video services. Some packages have seen steep price hikes, while others have introduced ads to their cheapest tiers, prompting consumers to switch to higher-priced packages for an ad-free experience.

Last year, Disney increased the price of its standard Disney+ tier and introduced a replacement Disney+ Basic tier that displays ads. The ads on Disney+ Basic can range from 15 to 45 seconds, with up to four minutes of commercials per hour. In June, Netflix quietly phased out its ad-free basic plan, forcing customers to pay more for an ad-free experience. Amazon Prime Video is also joining the trend, giving subscribers the option to choose between ads or paying extra for an ad-free tier.

Even before these recent increases, subscription costs were steadily rising, leading to an increase in streaming video piracy. The report, published the European Union, shows that TV show piracy is the highest among all types of content. The data reveals an increase in accesses to pirated content per internet user per month, with TV piracy accounting for 48% of total piracy in 2022. The study also suggests an inverse relationship between consumption of legal content and piracy across all domains.

Factors such as low per capita income, income inequality, and high youth unemployment are associated with increased consumption of pirated content. While the study focuses on Europe, it is likely that the phenomenon extends beyond the region. As subscription costs continue to climb, it is essential for streaming video providers to find a balance between meeting consumer demands and maintaining affordable prices to discourage piracy.

Sources: The European Union