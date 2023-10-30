Streaming TV: The Future of Ad Buying

Recent data from Nielsen indicates a significant decline in the dominance of Linear TV, which accounted for 80% of total video viewing for adults in 2019 but now only makes up roughly 50% of TV usage. While Connected TV (CTV), linear’s successor, has seen a surge in time spent watching video content (nearly 40% in 2023), it is still lagging behind in terms of ad spend, attracting less than 10% of the total.

There are several factors contributing to this imbalance, including the increasing marketing spend on other ad formats, such as mobile. However, there is a more fundamental issue at play: the overwhelming jargon associated with CTV. Many agencies and advertisers are hesitant to shift their ad dollars to CTV simply because they are unsure where to begin.

A solution for linear TV ad buyers who want to venture into the CTV landscape is to focus on what we at OrkaTV call Streaming TV. Streaming TV offers a sweet spot in the ecosystem, providing all the prestige content that advertisers love to associate their brands with, without the user-generated and short-form content that dominates the digital realm. Platforms like Samsung TV Plus, virtual MVPDs like Fubo, and the standalone AVOD app Fawesome are just a few examples of where streaming TV can be found.

Not only does streaming TV drive brand awareness at scale, but it also offers the same reach to households as traditional linear TV. The difference lies in the fact that smart TVs now collect audience data, providing a massive targeting advantage over linear. By capitalizing on the overlapping values of linear and streaming TV, advertisers can achieve great results and keep up with the changing behavior of their target audiences.

In conclusion, the future of ad buying lies in streaming TV. By understanding the value of both linear and streaming TV and strategically allocating their budgets, advertisers can effectively navigate the evolving media landscape and connect with their audiences in a meaningful way.

