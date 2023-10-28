Exploring the Many Facets of Halloween in Movies

Halloween is a peculiar celebration, rooted in death and haunting, yet it has somehow transformed into an occasion of cozy autumnal delights. While its origins remain a mystery, Halloween has become deeply ingrained in American culture and has found its place in the movies as well. However, its portrayal on the big screen diverges significantly, spanning from blood-freezing horror to heartwarming family moments.

Family films often capture the sparkly-eyed awe that Halloween inspires in children. From the lavish Hogwarts Halloween feast in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” to the fairytale-style witchy curses in “Hocus Pocus,” Halloween holds a special place in the hearts of younger audiences. Even the endearingly shoddy 80s TV version of “The Worst Witch” with Tim Curry’s catchy invocation that “Anything can happen on Halloween” encapsulates the magic of this peculiar tradition.

For adults, Halloween in movies takes on a more ironic tone. In Mike Mills’s “Beginners,” a hipster Halloween party serves as the backdrop for a meet-cute between a grieving protagonist and a laryngitis-stricken stranger. Costume choices become a form of self-expression and personal statement, as seen in the teen comedy “Mean Girls,” where Halloween is the one night when societal expectations are playfully challenged.

Yet, Halloween also carries the potential for terror and trauma. In Gregg Araki’s “Mysterious Skin,” a haunting Halloween night becomes a backdrop for two teenage boys to confront their own sexual abuse experiences. Similarly, “Boys in the Trees” explores the complexities of a friendship through the lens of a jittery Halloween night fraught with masculine bullying.

In darker films like “Donnie Darko” and “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” Halloween takes on a more sinister role. In “Donnie Darko,” visions and tragedies center around a mangy bunny costume, while “We Need to Talk About Kevin” presents trick-or-treating as a cruel burlesque of the nightmarish violence experienced a bereft mother.

From light-hearted comedies to intense dramas, Halloween’s portrayal in movies reflects the duality of the holiday itself. It remains a time of playful enchantment for children and a canvas for self-expression for adults. However, it also serves as a symbol of fear, trauma, and the unknown. The magic of Halloween lies in its ability to simultaneously evoke joy and terror, enchantment and darkness, making it a captivating subject for filmmakers across genres.

