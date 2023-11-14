Streaming Services Battle for Subscriber Loyalty

Streaming companies are facing the constant challenge of subscriber turnover, but recent data from Parks Associates reveals which platforms are winning the loyalty game. According to the research, Netflix and Prime Video top the charts with an average subscriber lifetime of over four years each. This indicates that these services have successfully retained their users for longer periods compared to their competitors.

The longevity of Netflix and Prime Video subscribers has been recognized in previous surveys conducted Parks Associates. However, the latest data suggests that these platforms have further cemented their positions and witnessed even longer average subscription durations. From Q3 2022 to Q1 2023, both services experienced an increase of three to four months in their average subscriber tenure.

Eric Sorensen, the director of streaming video tracker at Parks Associates, highlighted the evolving nature of household streaming habits. “Households are still experimenting with different services as they evolve over time to build their own service stack,” he stated. This observation suggests that subscribers are actively seeking and evaluating various streaming options before settling on a few key platforms.

While service consolidation has occurred in the streaming industry, with Showtime merging with Paramount+ and HBO rebranded as HBO Max, Parks Associates found that these changes have had only a limited impact on subscriber churn. The average subscription duration for premium services remains at approximately two years.

This data indicates that consumers are finding greater value in the consolidated content offered these platforms. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, companies will need to focus on providing compelling and unique content to maintain subscriber loyalty.

