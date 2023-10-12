Streaming services have become increasingly popular for watching sports events, but they come with a price. Fans of the Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers are now experiencing the financial strain of these streaming options. The emergence of the Big Ten Network was originally seen as a lucrative opportunity for fans to watch their favorite college sports, but now they are faced with the additional cost of Peacock. This raises concerns about the affordability of future Badgers sports.

The introduction of Bally Sports has further exacerbated the issue for Brewers fans, as the high pricing has made it difficult for many to access game broadcasts. This trend of rising costs for streaming sporting events is troubling for fans who want to support their teams but are unable to afford the steep prices.

It remains to be seen what the future holds in terms of streaming options for sports fans. Will there be even more platforms to purchase, making it even more unaffordable for fans to watch their favorite teams? This issue is especially relevant for smaller communities like Rhinelander, where access to live games may already be limited.

Overall, the rising cost of streaming sporting events is a cause for concern among fans. It highlights the challenges of balancing the desire to support teams and the affordability of accessing games. As the landscape of sports streaming continues to evolve, it is crucial to find solutions that allow fans to enjoy their favorite sports without breaking the bank.

