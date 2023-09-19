Warner Bros. Discovery to Offer Major Sporting Events on Max Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that it will make its full slate of major sporting events available on its Max streaming service, starting from October 5th. The sports tier, called Bleacher Report Sports Add-On, will include NBA, NCAA men’s March Madness, NHL, MLB, and U.S. soccer games. It will cost Max customers an additional $9.99 a month, but as a one-time promotion, Warner Bros. Discovery will offer the sports add-on to Max customers at no extra charge until February. However, this service is only available in the U.S.

The move comes as part of the company’s accelerated shift to streaming, as traditional pay-TV models face upheaval due to cord-cutting and changes in consumer behavior. Warner Bros. Discovery aims to reach consumers who are either canceling their cable subscriptions or never signed up for traditional channels. However, they must balance this with maintaining their relationships with pay-TV distributors, who contribute significantly to their profits through programming fees.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming products, including Max and Discovery+, have experienced a slowdown in growth this year. As a result, the company is focusing on reducing financial losses in its streaming divisions. The addition of a sports add-on aligns with the company’s plans to enhance Max with scripted programming, news, and sports from HBO and other channels.

The Bleacher Report Sports Add-On will feature studio shows like “Inside the NBA” and other live content, including international sports events like cycling and auto racing. It will have over 300 live games available. Other media conglomerates like Disney are also consideringpassing pay-TV distributors to offer sports content directly to consumers. However, Warner Bros. Discovery believes that their sports add-on will not be as disruptive since customers already have access to these games through TNT and TBS.

