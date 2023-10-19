Marine Snow Introduces “Artist Equity Membership” Model

Marine Snow, a startup in the music streaming industry, is set to disrupt the traditional model introducing what it calls “artist equity membership”. Unlike Spotify, where labels held equity but artists did not, Marine Snow plans to pay artists in both cash and equity.

The company has been operating paying artists upfront cash for the right to stream their tracks for a period of 90 days. However, starting from Q1 2024, artists will also receive equity as part of their compensation. Marine Snow’s founder, Tony Lashley, believes that the music streaming industry should follow the lead of other startups and tech companies, where employees receive both cash and equity.

In addition to offering equity to artists, Marine Snow is also considering providing equity to its subscribers. Under this model, subscribers who pay more than the minimum subscription cost will have the opportunity to own stakes in the company and have a say in the acquisition of rights to stream songs. This approach aims to give subscribers a sense of ownership and involvement in the platform’s decision-making process.

Marine Snow’s innovative model addresses the longstanding issue of artists not receiving their fair share of revenues in the music streaming industry. By offering cash and equity, the startup aims to provide artists with a more sustainable and equitable income stream. It also empowers subscribers giving them a stake in the platform’s success.

This new approach Marine Snow signifies a shift towards a more inclusive and artist-friendly music streaming ecosystem, where both artists and subscribers are rewarded for their contributions. As the industry evolves, it is crucial for platforms to explore alternative models that prioritize the interests of all stakeholders involved.

Sources:

– Original article: [source]

– Marine Snow: [source]