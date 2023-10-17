Legacy Media Companies Strike Licensing Deals with Netflix to Boost Streaming Profits

Legacy media companies are finding a new way to generate revenue in their streaming departments licensing their old shows and movies to Netflix. In a recent report, it was revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery has licensed several popular shows to the streaming giant, including Insecure, Six Feet Under, Ballers, and Band of Brothers.

This move towards licensing deals highlights a strategic shift in the industry. As viewers increasingly favor streaming platforms over traditional television, legacy media companies are recognizing the potential for profit in licensing their extensive libraries of content.

By partnering with Netflix, these companies can tap into the platform’s large and dedicated subscriber base. Netflix, with its global reach and established brand, offers a wide distribution network that legacy media companies can leverage to monetize their existing catalog of shows and movies.

For Netflix, these licensing deals mean an infusion of exclusive content that can attract and retain subscribers. By featuring beloved shows from Warner Bros. Discovery and other legacy media companies, Netflix can enhance its offering and compete with other streaming services in an increasingly crowded market.

The impact of these licensing deals on Netflix’s earnings report on Wednesday, October 18, is eagerly anticipated. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Alexandra Canal highlights the importance of one number to watch for in the report, providing valuable insights into how these deals may influence the company’s financial health and growth prospects.

In conclusion, legacy media companies are strategically partnering with Netflix to license their old shows and movies in an effort to boost profits in their streaming departments. This trend reflects the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, as streaming platforms continue to dominate viewership. For Netflix, these licensing deals present an opportunity to enhance their content library and appeal to a wider audience, ultimately driving subscriber growth and sustaining their position in the competitive streaming market.

Definitions:

1. Legacy Media Companies: Established and traditional media companies that have been in operation for a significant period, often predating the rise of digital media.

2. Licensing Deals: Agreements between content owners and distributors that allow the distribution of copyrighted material in exchange for fees or royalties. These deals grant distribution rights to a specific platform or company.

Sources:

– Financial Times

– Yahoo Finance Live

Note: This article has been newly written and does not contain any direct quotes from the source article.