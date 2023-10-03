The Future of Streaming: Big Changes for College Sports Fans

Summary:

The recent media rights deal signed the Big Ten Conference has major implications for college sports fans. Starting next season, Purdue games will be exclusively streamed on Peacock, meaning fans will need to subscribe to the streaming service to watch their favorite teams. The deal, worth $7 billion over seven years, also includes partnerships with NBC, CBS, and Fox, with estimated distributions of $80-$100 million per team per year.

The introduction of two additional teams to the conference may affect the exact figures, but the contract allows for increased payouts if further expansion occurs, potentially reaching $10 billion. This is a significant increase from the $54.3 million distributed to each school in 2019-2020.

In terms of game coverage, eight football games will be exclusively available on Peacock, while up to 47 men’s basketball games (including 32 conference games) and 30 women’s basketball games (20 conference games) will also be streamed on the platform.

For fans, this means subscribing to Peacock to watch every Purdue game this season. Various subscription options are available, but it is a necessary expense for dedicated followers. However, it’s important to note that the Big Ten Conference no longer has a deal with ESPN, leading to fewer games on ESPN+ and other ESPN channels.

Despite the changes, the Big Ten Network will continue to air a significant number of football and men’s basketball games, with 126 men’s basketball games per season. The growth in media rights deals has enabled Purdue and other schools to make significant improvements to their athletic facilities and operations.

While the shift towards streaming may be inconvenient for some fans, it reflects the changing media landscape and the financial realities of college sports. Ultimately, these developments provide an opportunity for schools like Purdue to benefit from increased revenue and invest in their athletic programs.

Sources: The Action Network, Big Ten Conference