New Lawsuit Alleges Mubi Inc. Violated Video Privacy Protection Act

A proposed federal class action filed against streaming-film provider Mubi Inc. claims that the company shared users’ video-viewing histories with Meta Platforms Inc., TikTok Inc., and X Corp., thereby violating the Video Privacy Protection Act. Liz Johnson, the plaintiff, alleges that Mubi installed tracking tools on its websites and apps, allowing these social media giants to collect data on users’ interactions and the videos they watched.

The legal battle highlights growing concerns regarding the privacy practices of media companies that provide video content on their platforms. With the rise of streaming services and video-sharing platforms, users are increasingly turning to online sources for their entertainment. However, this convenience comes at the cost of potential privacy breaches.

Mubi’s alleged sharing of user data with third-party companies raises questions about accountability and the protection of personal information. As individuals spend more time streaming content, it becomes crucial for platforms to respect their users’ privacy and ensure transparent data practices.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Video Privacy Protection Act?

A: The Video Privacy Protection Act is a federal law in the United States that aims to protect consumers’ video rental and purchase records from unwarranted disclosure.

Q: What are tracking tools?

A: Tracking tools refer to software components that collect and monitor user data, including website interactions and behaviors.

Q: Why is user privacy important?

A: User privacy is essential to safeguard personal information and prevent unauthorized use or disclosure. Protecting privacy builds trust between users and the platforms they engage with.

Q: Which platforms were accused of privacy violations in the lawsuit?

A: The lawsuit alleges that Mubi Inc. shared user data with Meta Platforms Inc., TikTok Inc., and X Corp.

